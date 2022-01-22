Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. raised Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.46.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

