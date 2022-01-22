UBS Group Increases Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 1,928

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.31) to GBX 1,928 ($26.31) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.65) to GBX 2,280 ($31.11) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,066.29.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $25.91 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.