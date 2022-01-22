DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,900 by Analysts at UBS Group

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 7,700 ($105.06) to GBX 7,900 ($107.79) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DCCPY opened at $41.50 on Friday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

Get DCC alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.