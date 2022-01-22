KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) Plans Dividend of $0.16

KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
KS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
About KS Bancorp
