$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.28.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

