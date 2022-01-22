Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.