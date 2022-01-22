Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $60.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

CLR stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1,794.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 139,276.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

