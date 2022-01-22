The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

NYSE SJM opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.87. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

