87,900 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Ambarella as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $423,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Ambarella by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

