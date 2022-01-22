Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

NYSE USB opened at $55.10 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

