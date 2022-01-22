Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 207.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

