Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $312.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth about $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock opened at $272.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.93. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

