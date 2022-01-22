Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.48.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,391.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 224,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

