Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $27,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.16 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $127,415.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

