Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Shares of NSC opened at $276.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

