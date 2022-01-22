Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Gregory A. Lang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,679 shares of company stock valued at $229,633 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 980.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 89,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

