Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in December

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 96,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 757,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMTE stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Integrated Media Technology has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

