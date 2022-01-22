Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Decreases By 20.0%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lion Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Lion Group worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGHL opened at $1.10 on Friday. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

