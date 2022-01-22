Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.08

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 16033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOVE. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Get Lovesac alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $730.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $135,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,812 shares of company stock worth $23,926,612. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.