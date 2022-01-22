Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $53.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 74,643 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

