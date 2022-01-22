First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $212.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.14.

FRC opened at $167.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

