Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 356,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

