Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,960 ($67.68) to GBX 6,000 ($81.87) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WZZZY. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 5,600 ($76.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,800.00.

Wizz Air stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

