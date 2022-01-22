Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of DII.B stock opened at C$24.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$18.62 and a 1 year high of C$33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$809.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

