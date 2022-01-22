Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.23

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

BVNRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.