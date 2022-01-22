Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 758937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

