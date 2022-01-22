Keyera (TSE:KEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$34.00.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.81.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY stock opened at C$27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$23.59 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.68.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.