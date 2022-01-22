Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.82.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.31. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$19.86 and a twelve month high of C$51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 10.4802916 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.98%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

