KBC Group NV Takes $528,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

