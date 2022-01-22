NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after buying an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after buying an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 625,175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 125.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

