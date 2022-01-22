Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aramark were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $208,000.

ARMK stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

