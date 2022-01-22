KBC Group NV Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 45.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.69 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

