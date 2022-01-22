World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,766 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zynga were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Zynga by 3.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Zynga by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

