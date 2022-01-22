Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST opened at $158.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.15 and a 12-month high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Loop Capital upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

