The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.85 on March 15th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:MRCH opened at GBX 574 ($7.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £733.04 million and a P/E ratio of -9.91. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 592 ($8.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 557.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 539.58.
About The Merchants Trust
