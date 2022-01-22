The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.85 on March 15th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MRCH opened at GBX 574 ($7.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £733.04 million and a P/E ratio of -9.91. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 592 ($8.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 557.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 539.58.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

