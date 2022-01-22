Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $59.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Aritzia stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

