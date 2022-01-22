Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

