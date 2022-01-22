Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Price Target at $66.14

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Olin has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after buying an additional 297,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after buying an additional 284,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

