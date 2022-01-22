Robert W. Baird Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE:IR opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.