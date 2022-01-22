Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $145.23

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Polaris by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.29.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

