Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

