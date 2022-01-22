AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AEW UK REIT stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.09. AEW UK REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 79.40 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.67).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

