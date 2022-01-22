Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 83.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $25.26 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

