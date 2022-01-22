Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Barclays

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.46. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.