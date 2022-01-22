Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of TBLA opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.30 million. Analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $37,536,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $23,287,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Taboola.com by 274.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,642 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $24,101,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

