Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 4.8%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.63. Approximately 15,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 667,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

