Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ENI by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on E shares. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. ENI has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

