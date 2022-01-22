ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.86 ($16.89).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €13.11 ($14.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60. ENI has a 52-week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.