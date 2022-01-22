KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.
KB Home stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.
In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
