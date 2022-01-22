KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.