F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get F45 Training alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. On average, analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,806,000. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F45 Training (FXLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.